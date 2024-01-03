Luke Littler: Teenager in PDC World Darts Championship last towards Luke Humphries

The talent which has brought him here has long been evident. James Hurrell, Littler’s England darts captain when he was 14, believes it is his confidence which sets him apart.

“He’s just ridiculous, really,” Hurrell told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I think it’s the confidence. His idol is Phil Taylor and he is just carrying on from [him]. He bounces off the pressure – I think he gets better [as it increases].”

Should Littler triumph against Humphries, he will become the youngest winner by quite some margin. Michael van Gerwen was aged 24 years and nine months when he won his first title to set the record in 2014.

Darts referee Russ Bray, for whom the final represents the final match of his career, believes three-time world champion Van Gerwen is the only player comparable to Littler at his age.

“At 17, Michael was unbelievable, the same as Luke, hitting nine darters in TV tournaments,” Bray told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“For Luke to come through the way he has done is incredible. He’s taken out some…