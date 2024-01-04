Luke Littler: The 16-year-old darts sensation who took the PDC World Championship by storm

Many of the world’s best sports stars begin their careers at a young age and Littler was just 18 months old when he threw his first dart.

The youngster, who was born in Runcorn and lives in Warrington, was throwing darts at a magnetic board and has played “non-stop” ever since.

“By the time he was 10 we knew he was too good for his age,” Karl Holden, Littler’s former coach at the St Helens Darts Academy, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He couldn’t play in the PDC or the big time until he was 16, so we just let him enjoy himself and he’s just worked his way through the ranks.

“He went from under-10s to under-14 leagues and, before he was 11, he was playing in the under-21s, just simply because he was too good for anybody else.”

Littler’s trophy cabinet has filled up quickly, having already won 12 adult titles and the 2023 PDC World Youth Championship.

At the age of 14, he hit a nine-darter during the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) Masters Tournament, further demonstrating his undoubted…