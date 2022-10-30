Lula and Bolsonaro face run-off in Brazil’s tight presidential election





Polls opened Sunday in Brazil’s presidential election runoff between former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, which has seen polls tighten dramatically in recent weeks.

Voting will continue until 5 p.m. in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, with the country’s electronic ballot system confirming results about two hours after the voting concludes.

Neither Lula or Bolsonaro gained over 50% of the votes in the first round on October 2, forcing Sunday’s runoff vote.

Lula finished ahead in the initial contest, earning over 6 million votes, and about 5 percentage points, more than Bolsonaro. However, the President stayed ahead in the crucial southeastern states such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil has more than 156 million people eligible to vote in the election, and voting is mandatory in the country…