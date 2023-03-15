Lunchables are going to be rolled out on to college students. Here is what’s in them



New York

CNN

—



Kraft Heinz has succeeded in getting its ready-to-eat packaged Lunchables into school lunch programs starting this fall, in a major new initiative. But the company had to reformulate the ingredients to ensure the products meet federal guidelines first.

This would mark the first time Lunchables are directly entering schools, the company told CNN Business Tuesday. Kraft Heinz said the new products will be available nationwide to all school administrators to procure and offer to students either for purchase in the lunchroom – though the company did not disclose the cost to schools – or for free through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

In addition to rolling out Lunchables in schools, the company said it’s also testing the addition of packaged Lunchables fruits for sale in stores later this year, “with the potential to scale nationally in 2024.”

