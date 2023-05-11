Luxury Car Rental Market is to Reach USD 83.04 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 6…. – Press Release

Pune, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm has published competitive intelligence and market research report on the “Luxury Car Rental Market“. The Luxury Car Rental Market size was valued at USD 54.50 Bn in 2022. The total Luxury Car Rental Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 83.04 Bn during the forecast period.
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 54.50 Bn
|Market Size in 2029
|USD 83.04 Bn
|CAGR
|6.2 percent (2023-2029)
|Forecast Period
|2023-2029
|Base Year
|2022
|Number of Pages
|265
|No. of Tables
|129
|No. of Charts and Figures
|111
|Segment Covered
|By Rental Type, End-User, Booking Mode Type, Portability, Rental Length
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
|Report Coverage
|Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
Luxury Car Rental Market Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Luxury Car Rental Market. The Luxury Car Rental Market is segmented By Rental Type, End-User, Booking Mode Type, Portability, and Rental Length. The Luxury Car Rental Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. Data for analysis of the Luxury Car Rental industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods.