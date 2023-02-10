Lyft shares fall almost 25% after forecasting income beneath estimates





Lyft

(LYFT) on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, blaming extremely cold weather in some of its major markets and lower prices, especially during peak hours, sending its shares down nearly 25% in extended trading.

The company’s outlook was in contrast to that of its larger rival Uber

(UBER), whose strong presence globally is helping it ride a boom in demand for ride-hailing services from travelers and office-goers

Lyft’s bigger presence on the U.S. West Coast, a region that analysts have said was trailing the rest of the United States in return to pre-COVID demand, could be hurting its recovery compared with Uber.

Company president John Zimmer said in an interview that the West Coast had “not fully” recovered but noted a “material improvement.”

