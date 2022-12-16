Lyon, France: Hearth in condominium constructing kills 10, together with 5 kids



Paris

CNN

—



At least 10 people, including five children, were killed when a fire broke out Friday morning at an eight-story apartment building in a suburb of the French city of Lyon.

Four people are in critical condition, and another ten, including two firefighters, suffered minor injuries from the blaze in the town of Vaulx-en-Velin, the regional authority of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes said in a statement.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the children who were killed ranged from ages 3 to 15. The fire has since been put out.

“It’s obviously a shock, the death toll is extremely serious,” Darmanin told journalists.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called the incident “tragic” and offered her solidarity and support to the victims and their loved ones.

A local resident named Sarem, who lives 100 meters (328 feet) from the…