LYV INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Live Nation En… – Press Release

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV securities between February 23, 2022 and July 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Live Nation class action lawsuit. Captioned Donley v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., No. 23-cv-06343 (C.D. Cal.), the Live Nation class action lawsuit charges Live Nation and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Live Nation owns, operates, and has exclusive booking rights for a number of global entertainment venues. Through Ticketmaster, Live Nation provides ticket sales and resale services for concerts, sporting events, performing arts experiences, festivals, museums, and theaters. Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010 and subsequently agreed to a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) whereby Live Nation agreed to abide by a set of rules intended to preserve competition in the live events market. This consent decree is set to expire in December 2025.

The Live Nation class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; and (ii) as a result, Live Nation was…