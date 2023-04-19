M-tron Industries, Inc. Announces Investor Presentation – M-Tron Industries (AME… – Press Release

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI (“Company” or “MtronPTI”) announced today that an investor presentation via live webcast hosted by members of the MtronPTI management team will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

The presentation will review MtronPTI’s operations and results.

“We look forward to increased investor engagement as we start our first year as a stand-alone Company. The business is well positioned for growth in its core markets. The investor meeting will offer the opportunity for the MtronPTI team to review current and future products and technologies,” said Marc Gabelli, the MtronPTI Interim Chairman.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live webcast of the conference call using the following details: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/683231902

Please log in to the webcast to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event. Note that you will need to register in advance for the webcast and will be able to submit any questions you may have during the webcast directly, and they will be answered during a Q&A session immediately following the formal investor presentation.

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Mtron’s website at https://ir.mtronpti.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

“Our team is excited to review opportunities ahead,” said Michael Ferrantino.

About M-tron Industries, Inc.:

M-tron Industries, Inc. (“Mtron”) was originally founded in 1965 as Mechtronics Industries, Inc. Shortly thereafter, the name was formally changed to M-tron Industries, Inc. The primary business of Mtron during the early years was building crystals for the CB radio market. When technology changed in the late 1970s, so did Mtron. A change in marketing approach and continued development of products provided new life for the company. Mtron became known as a supplier of high quality, high reliability crystal,…