Macaloney’s Island Distillery Launches Canada’s First-Ever Triple-Distilled Sing… – Press Release

SAANICH, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ – Macaloney’s whisky maker Graeme Macaloney may be Scottish by birth, but this esteemed whisky maker has more than a touch of that famed roguish Irish twinkle in his eye. Which is why it makes perfect sense that Macaloney’s Island Distillery is launching a quartet of Irish-style Triple Distilled Single Potstill Whiskies – and just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

“As a Scot of 7th century Irish extraction, I used to revel in the joke that the Irish say they ‘gave whisky making to the Scots and the Scots begrudgingly agree… but add that they made it better!'” laughs Macaloney about his foray into the potstill whisky category. “In our case here at Macaloney’s, I come by my potstill whisky making honestly: I studied Irish potstill whisky making at Midleton distillery in Ireland where I spent time with their Master Whiskymaker who taught me their traditional methods.”

Fast forward to their inaugural launch of their first-ever triple-distilled single potstill whiskies, and Macaloney is thrilled to reveal that the range has already been lauded by critics and whisky lovers alike, winning two Gold medals at the World Whiskies Awards in the UK. Killeigh Whiskymaker’s Signature Selection won Canada’s Best Potstill at WWA 2022, with Kildara Whiskymaker’s Signature Selection taking a gold medal at the awards too.

Both these beautiful drams, as well as the other two potstill whiskies in this range – the single cask Kirkinriola Moscatel, and the single cask Kirkinriola Portuguese Red Wine – are now available in Canada, USA, UK and select EU countries via their online shop at www.MacaloneyDistillers.com, and at the distillery’s tasting room in Saanich on Vancouver Island.

About Macaloney’s Potstill Whisky Range

In order to make traditional Irish-style triple distilled potstill whisky, Macaloney attended the Midleton Irish Whiskey Academy and personally met twice with their past Master Distiller Brian Nation over the course of two years in…