Macao Covid: On line casino hunch goes from dangerous to worse as lockdown is prolonged



London

CNN Business

—



Macao’s casinos have been bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars a month during the pandemic. Now a prolonged lockdown is adding more uncertainty for players in the world’s largest gambling hub.

Since last week, Macao has been under strict stay-home orders as it grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases. Macao, a former Portuguese colony that is now governed by China, is subject to Beijing’s “zero Covid” policy, which aims to eliminate all traces of the virus within its borders.

Macao’s latest restrictions were meant to last one week, but were later extended another week – ending Friday.

In a rare move, authorities said that casinos would be part of the shutdown, marking a reversal from previous measures that had kept those properties open. This means that gross gaming revenue, an important gauge of casinos’ income, will likely…