Macao shuts most companies as Covid circumstances surge, however casinos keep open

But while most businesses have shut, casinos remain open.

The testing of Macao’s roughly 600,000 residents is expected to end on Tuesday. The Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony adheres to China’s strict zero-Covid policy that aims to eradicate all outbreaks at just about any cost.

The casino hub recorded 31 cases on Sunday, ending an eight-month streak of zero infections, the Macao government announced in a Facebook post.

City officials have begun closing schools, tourist attractions, cultural venues and all non-essential businesses. Restaurants have been ordered to suspend dine-in services.

Casinos have been allowed to remain open, however, analysts say their bottom line will still be hit as the government has urged residents not to visit entertainment venues. Macau is totally closed to all visitors except residents of Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China. Most of these must quarantine for 10 days on arrival, though some from low-risk areas in mainland China are exempt. These…