Machine Vision Market to be Worth $41.60 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, I… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global machine vision market size is expected to reach USD 41.60 billion by 2030 at CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The ability of machine vision systems to process a large amount of information in a fraction of seconds is a major factor driving the market. The quick processing ability of machine vision systems is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products with negligible defects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of robots across the industrial sectors is leading to the application of vision-guided robotic systems. Industrial verticals such as automotive, pharmaceutical, packaging, and food and beverage are prominent sectors where robotic systems are used, eventually fueling the demand for machine vision systems.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The PC-based product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The identification application segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period followed by the positioning and guidance application segment.

By end-use industry, the food and beverage industry is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The industry is expected to witness substantial growth in the Asia Pacific region over the next decade. This growth is witnessed in the wake of ample opportunities offered due to the presence of large manufacturing hubs in prominent countries (across the food and packaging, automotive, pharmaceutical, industrial, and consumer electronic sectors) such as China and Japan .

"Machine Vision Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Product, By Application, By End-use Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030", published by Grand View Research