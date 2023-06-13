Machupicchu is the backdrop of the colossal battle in Transformers: “Rise of the… – Press Release

The premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been a success. The mega-production shot in Peru includes the most beautiful and ancient landscapes of the Cusco (Machupicchu) and San Martin (Tarapoto) regions. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, producer of the film, confessed: “I’ve always wanted to go to Machupicchu. It was one of the biggest desires in life and the great thing about Transformers is that it enables you to go to these wonderful places. The Peruvian culture and the jungle are incredible.”

Transformers scenario: “The Rise of the Beasts” (Photo: Business Wire)

Peru’s welcome during the shoot, in the midst of the pandemic, was appreciated by director Steven Caple Jr, who chose Cusco to introduce the Maximals, a new race of robots: “Peru is one of the most beautiful places on the planet, the team and the people are wonderful. Viewers will enjoy the culture, the history. Go there, shoot there, but also be present and enjoy the moment, it’s one of the most magical places in the world.”

Dominique Fishback highlighted the energy and mysticism of Cusco: “A shaman came to bless the land. It was an incredible experience.” Anthony Ramos added: “Peru is the protagonist of the movie, the festival, the people, their costumes, art, you just feel it,” referring to the Inti Raymi festival recreated in the film, featuring 800 extras.

For the first time in the saga, a robot will speak Quechua, Peru’s main native language: “It’s my favorite part of the movie, we’d never had a Transformer speaking in a language other than English. We wanted to respect the native culture and their heritage. One of the messages of the film is for Optimus to trust people and this scene shows that connection,” says Di Bonaventura.

During interviews with a PROMPERÚ team that traveled to New York, the actors and directors received panels with Cusquenian designs and…