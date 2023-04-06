MAG MILE CAPITAL MERGES WITH MYSON, BECOMES PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY – Press Release

Chicago, Illinois, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mag Mile Capital, a Chicago-based full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm, today announced the completion of a merger with Myson, Inc. (“Myson”) (OTC PINK: MYSN). The transaction creates a new public entity to be named Mag Mile Capital, Inc. (Company).



“This is an exciting time for our national CRE platform. A merger such as this provides us with the resilient structure of a public company framework to aggressively grow our business,” said Rushi Shah, CEO of Mag Mile Capital. “Underpinned by the liquidity of publicly traded shares and infusion of cash, we will seek out and prudently pursue strategic acquisitions, consolidate revenues and launch our technology platform.”

Mr. Shah was appointed Chairman of Myson’s board of directors, as well as named CEO of the combined publicly traded company that will be traded under a new ticker symbol. Other significant shareholders in the company include Beverly Hills, California-based Reddington Partners, a private investment holding company.

Mag Mile Capital was established in December 2016 through a merger among three partners. Rushi Shah became the sole member of the company in July 2018 through a series of partnership buyouts. Subsequently, Mag Mile Capital’s commercial real estate capital markets and financing platform has continued to expand nationally with the addition of talented originations and underwriting leaders. In addition to its headquarters in Chicago, Mag Mile Capital operates offices in the states of New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, and Nevada.

Mr. Shah added, “We are confident this monumental evolution in our corporate history will serve to accelerate growth. Along with other mortgage banking and capital markets brokerage services platforms, we will seek to diversify the company’s revenue stream by exploring accretive business combinations of other CRE services, including but not limited to…