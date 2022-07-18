‘Magic mirror’: Hidden picture revealed in reflection of centuries-old artifact at Cincinnati Artwork Museum

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Amid the thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection, a small bronze mirror dating back to the 15th or 16th century always seemed rather unremarkable.

Last exhibited in 2017, it had spent much of the preceding decades in storage, where it sat on a backroom shelf alongside other objects excluded from public display.

But the artifact had a secret hiding in plain sight.

While researching so-called “magic mirrors” — rare ancient mirrors that, in certain light, reveal images or patterns hidden on their reflective surfaces — the museum’s curator of East Asian art, Hou-mei Sung, saw something resembling the examples from Edo-period Japan.

The mirror, which dates back to the 15th or 16th century, would likely have hung in a temple or noble household. Credit: Rob Deslongchamps/Cincinnati Art Museum

The item in storage in Cincinnati, Ohio, was smaller than the ones held in museums in Tokyo, Shanghai and New York City. It also…