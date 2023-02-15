Magicycle Unveiled the World’s First Step Through Full Suspension Ebike – Press Release

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After waiting for 2 months, Magicycle Deer, the mysterious full-suspension electric bike manufactured by Magicycle, finally made its world debut on the impressive product launch Livestream on February 1st, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST.

The Livestream was a great success for Magicycle as it had thousands of viewers watching this Live. Yao, the permanent host of Magicycle, was hosting the Livestream with passion and excitement as he is always a huge fan of Magicycle Deer. During that period, Magicycle had given away lots of accessories to thank its fans and customers for their support and love. More surprisingly, Magicycle even gave away a Magicycle Deer free of any charge.

Arguably, most viewers of this product launch were coming for Magicycle Deer. This is an all-terrain electric bike with technological breakthroughs from the Magicycle design team.

As a full-suspension electric bike, Magicycle has created Magicycle Deer to meet the needs of this growing electric bike market. It is quite obvious to see that the model of full-suspension ebike is getting more and more attention, especially for those who are chasing both comfort and performance. The full-suspension system on Deer is hydraulic, which means that the shock-absorbing capability is far better than those of regular ebike suspensions. Contributed by the excellent Magicycle design team, the Magicycle Deer full-suspension ebike is capable of adjusting the distance between the frame and the ground. It can easily traverse varying degrees of rough terrain.

The full-suspension system is one of many parts that are worth mentioning. As the title says, Magicycle Deer is the world’s first step thru full suspension ebike on the market. By far, no other brand makes a step-thru full-suspension ebike other than Magicycle. The design of the seat post triangle structure makes the front triangle, the middle tube, the rear shock absorber, and the rear rocker arm much more sturdy and…