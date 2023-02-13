Magnetometer Market to Reach Value of US$ 5.5 billion by 2031, Reveals 2022 TMR … – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global magnetometer market was worth US$ 3.0 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031. Market forecast projects growth of the global industry at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Increase in need for magnetometers in a number of end-use sectors, such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & military, and healthcare, is predicted to propel growth of the global magnetometer market. Magnetometers provide a number of benefits, including reduced noise and power consumption. Manufacturers are expected to concentrate on developing 3D magnetometers to take advantage of new growth opportunities and diversify their income sources.



The magnetometer supply chain was hampered by COVID-19. Firms in the global magnetometer market are concentrating on high-growth applications including MP3 players, camcorders, and cameras to keep their business going beyond the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. The magnetometer market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly due to rise in usage of electric vehicles in the region.

Mission-critical automotive applications utilizing magnetometers include GPS navigation, magnetic field detection, and electronic compass. Additionally, magnetometers can also be used in consumer electronics products such as gaming systems, desktop computers, tablets, laptops, smartphones, and audio and video equipment. Development of microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology is credited for its widespread use. It is anticipated that an increase in popularity of mobile magnetometers, SQUID magnetometers, portable magnetometers, stationary magnetometers, and fixed magnetometers in a range of end-use industries would expand manufacturing prospects. As more applications for robotic position sensing, joysticks and gimbals, and others are developed, the size of the global magnetometer market…