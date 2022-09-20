Magnus Carlsen quits match with out clarification amid obvious feud with fellow grandmaster Hans Niemann

The pair were playing in the Julius Baer Generation Cup when Carlsen turned off his screen and left the match without explanation — the latest twist in an apparent feud between the two players.

“We’re going to try and get an update on this,” commentator Tania Sachdev said in a live broadcast of the match on chess24. “Magnus Carlsen just resigned — got up and left, switched off his camera and that’s all we know right now.”

CNN contacted Carlsen’s representatives for comment but did not receive a response.

Earlier this month, the Norwegian withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis following his surprise defeat against American star Niemann — the first time he has withdrawn from a tournament in his career, according to chess24.

Carlsen confirmed his withdrawal on Twitter, posting: “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I’ve always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and hope to be back in the future.” Carlsen’s tweet also included a well-known video of football manager Jose…



