Mahsa Amini demise: Iranians are risking all of it to protest. Their households say a few of them aren’t coming house





CNN

—



The last time Farnaz heard her brother’s voice was over the phone, on an unknown number.

“He called me and said only one sentence: ‘I was caught’ … I immediately understood what my dear brother meant and went to the morality police department (to look for him),” the 22-year-old, who asked to use a pseudonym for safety reasons, told CNN.

Farnaz said her older brother, an accountant, had joined demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman on Monday against what he calls the “oppressive government of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi” when “officers in plain clothes” infiltrated the crowd and “forced people into morality police vans.”

The anger in Kerman is reflective of scenes playing out across Iran – as people take to the streets amid chants of “death to the dictator,” in a dramatic show of defiance against the…