Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson awarded first England Ladies central contracts

Batter Maia Bouchier (left) and all-rounder Danielle Gibson (right) both feature in England’s squad to face India in a three-match T20 series, starting on Wednesday

Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson have been awarded their first England Women central contracts.

Batter Bouchier, 24, and all-rounder Gibson, 22, are two of 18 players to secure central contracts for 2023-24.

Young bowlers Mahika Gaur, 17, and Lauren Filer, 22, have been given development contacts, as has wicketkeeper Bess Heath, 22.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt is no longer on contract after her retirement, while bowler Freya Davies has lost her deal.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the contracts “provide significant structural improvements to meet player needs”.

The deals include “enhanced family provision entitlement, a bonus structure that rewards success against higher-ranked opposition, increases to the value of retainers and the equalisation of match fees with England men”.

England women’s match fees for…