Maia Bouchier desires to ‘pave approach’ for future LGBTQ+ cricketers

Maia Bouchier is one of Southern Brave’s key players in this summer’s Hundred competition

England cricketer Maia Bouchier came out to her closest friends and family aged 15. It’s only now, aged 24, she feels ready to tell her story.

“I want to make it better for people coming through and increase awareness,” says Bouchier. “There’s no other way. We have to pave the way.”

Bouchier is regarded as one of the most talented young players in English cricket. She has played in 19 T20 matches for England, while also becoming a mainstay for Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Now, in sharing her experiences, the Kensington-born batter hopes to combat anti-LGBTQ+ stereotypes and assumptions while being a role model for the next generation.

Bouchier, unfortunately, knows how hard it can be, describing growing up and hiding her true self as “consuming”.

“I thought, ‘I can’t just keep it in’ because it gets to a point where I have a breakdown,” she said.

“It was important for my sake and my parents…