Mailer commits to hold on work of late NCC chairman : Cayman Information Service

Stuart Mailer (photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): Ahead of the first meeting of the recently appointed National Conservation Council later this month, the new chairperson, Stuart Mailer, has said he is committed to continuing the stellar work of the late chairman, McFarlane “Mac” Conolly, who died suddenly last month. The appointment term of all members of the previous council, including Conolly, ended in February.

Mailer, who was a member of the previous board and a former environmental programmes manager at the National Trust, is a well-known botanist and an expert on local flora. The NCC is one of only a few public sector boards that must include at least four non-executive members with relevant scientific or technical expertise.

No official reason has been given for why it took six months for Cabinet to appoint a new NCC, though it is understood that the ministers disagreed about the makeup of this critical board.

In a press release about the…