Main League Cricket: Nicholas Pooran century conjures up MI New York to inaugural title

MI New York are owned by the same group as IPL franchise Mumbai Indians

Major League Cricket final, Dallas Seattle Orcas 183-9 (20 overs): De Kock 87; Boult 3-34; Khan 3-9 MI New York 184-3 (16 overs): Pooran 137* MI New York won by seven wickets Scorecard external-link

Nicholas Pooran hit an unbeaten century as MI New York beat Seattle Orcas by seven wickets to win the inaugural Major League Cricket title.

Quinton de Kock’s 52-ball 87 helped Seattle post 183-9 as Trent Boult (3-34) and Rashid Khan (3-9) claimed three wickets apiece for New York.

Pooran then clubbed 13 sixes and 10 fours in his 137 not out from 55 balls while Dewald Brevis chipped in with 20.

New York eased home with 24 balls to spare as Pooran hit the winning runs.

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Pooran, who deputised for the injured Kieron Pollard as New York’s captain, finished as MLC’s leading run-scorer with 388 runs at an average of 64.66, ahead of De Kock (264 at 44).

