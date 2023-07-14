Main League Cricket: USA T20 league could possibly be ‘simply behind’ Indian Premier League

Supporters at the first Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium provided a colourful backdrop

Texas Super Kings 181-6 (20.0 overs): Miller 61, Conway 55 Los Angeles Knight Riders 112 all out (14.0 overs): Russell 55, Mohsin 4-8 Texas Super Kings won by 69 runs

Major League Cricket (MLC) could become the biggest T20 franchise tournament in the world behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), Liam Plunkett says.

Texas Super Kings thrashed Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs in the opening match in Dallas.

Former England fast bowler Plunkett, poised to make his debut for San Francisco Unicorns on Friday, has predicted a bold future for MLC.

“It can be right up there just behind the IPL,” Plunkett told BBC Sport.

“Obviously it will be hard to overtake the IPL but MLC is being taken very seriously and America is the biggest place in the world for sport.

“Let’s see where that ceiling is. Nobody knows and that’s the exciting part, it is unknown. There’s huge potential.”

The USA’s new T20…