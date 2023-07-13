Main League Cricket: Why USA T20 league might rival largest franchise tournaments

Ali Khan (left), the star player in USA cricket, and Jason Roy are two of the names playing in the MLC

After many false dawns, professional cricket is finally poised to cross the much-coveted frontier into the United States.

To an ever-expanding list of global T20 franchise leagues comes the addition of America’s Major League Cricket (MLC), which some believe could be the biggest disruptor the sport has seen for some time.

With the inaugural tournament’s first game taking place on Thursday, 13 July, BBC Sport lifts the lid on a competition with weighty aspirations.

What is MLC and how will it work?

The recent history of cricket in the United States has been riddled with broken promises and failed enterprises that have sunk almost without trace.

Choosing Nasa’s iconic Houston space centre for its glitzy inaugural player draft held earlier this year, MLC will hope it does not suffer similar problems.

The initial 19-game season will feature six teams – MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Los…