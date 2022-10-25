Main Modigliani present sheds new mild on how artist labored

Written by Hannah McGivern

This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style.

More than a century after the death of Amedeo Modigliani, a consortium of art historians and conservation experts convened by the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia is discovering hidden aspects of the artist’s techniques thanks to new research and analytical technologies.

Classically trained in his native Italy, Modigliani was one of many young artists who converged on Paris in the early 1900s. But the avant-garde achievements of his short career have long been overshadowed by his bohemian life story. Nicknamed “Modi,” a pun on “maudit” the French word for “cursed,” he was involved in a series of turbulent love affairs, lived in a state of poverty, struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse, and died of tuberculosis aged just 35.

But Modigliani’s chaotic reputation belies a stylistically restrained and highly skilled body of work. “Modigliani Up Close,” a major…