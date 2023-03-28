Main Squeeze Juice Co., a Conscious Capital Growth Portfolio Brand, Acquires I L… – Press Release

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Conscious Capital Growth portfolio brand, Main Squeeze Juice Co. announced the acquisition of Tennessee-based I Love Juice Bar as part of the firm’s strategy to serve more customers, accelerate growth and increase stakeholder value.

Conscious Capital Growth portfolio brand, Main Squeeze Juice Co. acquires Tennessee-based I Love Juice Bar.

The two companies will merge under the Main Squeeze Juice Co. brand name with the intent of integrating the best of both brands, including the menu items customers love most. The rebrand will occur over the coming months with minimal inconvenience to customers who rely on their daily dose of healthy juices, bowls, and smoothies.

Conscious Capital Growth’s team and the Main Squeeze Juice Co. leadership saw I Love Juice Bar as a natural next move to accelerate growth, drive store economics, and increase brand equity for franchisees in both systems. Cortland Finnegan, CEO of I Love Juice Bar, said, “I made this decision because it’s what’s best for the franchisees. I want them to get top support and experience the benefits of a larger system and brand sooner rather than later.”

I Love Juice Bar has 23 locations, primarily in Tennessee and Texas. Main Squeeze’s 28 locations are in Louisiana, Missouri, Texas, Florida, and Mississippi. The acquisition nearly doubles the footprint of Main Squeeze Juice Co.

“I Love Juice Bar was an ideal candidate for horizontal acquisition because the franchisees in both systems are passionate about helping people live healthier lives and making healthy choices easier. Their missions were very much the same with little territory crossover,” said Heather Elrod, Conscious Capital Growth’s managing partner.

With the acquisition, I Love Juice Bar franchisees benefit from Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s operations systems, marketing platforms, supply chain, training capabilities, and growing brand presence. “I Love Juice Bar franchisees are now part of the family,” said…