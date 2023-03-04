Mainstream Exchange Broker Models are So Yesterday: Raj Chowdhury – Press Release

The PayBito chief picked holes across prevalent exchange broker platforms, stressing the need for innovation and proposing a solution through Brokerage as a Service (BaaS).

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury criticized the usage of cumbersome and expensive broker models in prominent global exchanges. The backdated platforms prevent newcomers from quick enlistment. In addition, these exchanges fail to integrate cloud and other technological innovations. This results in a regressive environment that restricts ‘financial democratization’.

Hauling Brokerage Drawbacks in the Internet Age:

The internet accelerated the evolution of consumer services. It became a key contributor to cloud adoption and afterward SaaS development. But, the innovations have not appeared even on the biggest exchanges, posing many challenges. Some of them include:

Brokerage membership across the biggest global exchanges are exclusive to large financial institutions. An aspiring intermediary must work under these organizations and continue association. The platforms lack the architecture to set up a registered individual brokerage business.

Several exchanges feature brokerage service platforms lacking cloud integration. Entrepreneurs need to integrate technical components and host servers for effective brokerage services. The entire on-premise process is more complex than it needs to be.

Cost and Time Limitations

The least time for starting a brokerage firm across exchanges like NASDAQ is 6 months. The process is expensive and intricate, with membership charges ranging from $5,000 to $500,000. The platform also restricts retail brokers through eligibility and trading constraints.

Non-availability of White Label Solutions

The commonly used on-premises software does not feature customization or white-label solutions. This is a setback for brokers keen to establish their own brand.

Non-Involvement in Social Causes

Major global exchanges are aiming for growth…