Majority of homeowners could be left unprotected in the event of a disaster – Press Release

New survey finds more than half of U.S. homes may be underinsured due to higher rebuild costs and

inflation

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Despite record high home construction costs, costly catastrophes, and general inflation in 2022, a majority of homeowners (56%) have not reviewed their home insurance policies in the past 12 months. This means they may be leaving themselves without enough coverage to rebuild their home after a disaster.

The new Policygenius Home Insurance & Inflation Shopping Survey also found 83% of homeowners either don’t have or aren’t sure if they have inflation guard coverage — a crucial coverage feature that automatically increases your home’s insurance amounts each year to keep pace with inflation. Only one-third of homeowners (33%) said they are “very sure” their homeowners insurance coverage amounts are high enough to cover their home’s entire rebuild cost.

Other findings from the Policygenius Home Insurance & Inflation Shopping Survey include:

A mere 9% of homeowners have increased the dwelling coverage limits on their home insurance policy in the last year, an important step to account for rising construction costs and inflation .

have increased the limits on their home insurance policy in the last year, an important step to account for More than two in three homeowners (68%) may not have guaranteed replacement cost coverage, and 80% may be without extended replacement cost coverage — two important coverage add-ons that buffer the impacts of demand surge and higher rebuild costs after a disaster.

may not have coverage, and 80% may be without extended replacement cost coverage — two important coverage add-ons that buffer the impacts of demand surge and higher rebuild costs after a disaster. 44% of homeowners reviewed their policy in the past 12 months. These homeowners were more likely than those who did not review their policy to:

These homeowners were more likely than those who did not review their policy to: Increase their home’s coverage limits



Take action to lower their rates



Have at least one coverage feature in their policy that accounts for high rebuild costs



Be “very sure” their insurance coverage amounts are high enough to cover the entire cost of a rebuild

“Our survey found that the vast majority of homeowners are not adequately prepared and that’s really concerning. Construction costs on…