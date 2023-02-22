Majority of homeowners could be left unprotected in the event of a disaster – Press Release

New survey finds more than half of U.S. homes may be underinsured due to higher rebuild costs and
inflation
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Despite record high home construction costs, costly catastrophes, and general inflation in 2022, a majority of homeowners (56%) have not reviewed their home insurance policies in the past 12 months. This means they may be leaving themselves without enough coverage to rebuild their home after a disaster.
The new Policygenius Home Insurance & Inflation Shopping Survey also found 83% of homeowners either don’t have or aren’t sure if they have inflation guard coverage — a crucial coverage feature that automatically increases your home’s insurance amounts each year to keep pace with inflation. Only one-third of homeowners (33%) said they are “very sure” their homeowners insurance coverage amounts are high enough to cover their home’s entire rebuild cost.
Other findings from the Policygenius Home Insurance & Inflation Shopping Survey include:
- A mere 9% of homeowners have increased the dwelling coverage limits on their home insurance policy in the last year, an important step to account for rising construction costs and inflation.
- More than two in three homeowners (68%) may not have guaranteed replacement cost coverage, and 80% may be without extended replacement cost coverage — two important coverage add-ons that buffer the impacts of demand surge and higher rebuild costs after a disaster.
- 44% of homeowners reviewed their policy in the past 12 months. These homeowners were more likely than those who did not review their policy to:
- Increase their home’s coverage limits
- Take action to lower their rates
- Have at least one coverage feature in their policy that accounts for high rebuild costs
- Be “very sure” their insurance coverage amounts are high enough to cover the entire cost of a rebuild
“Our survey found that the vast majority of homeowners are not adequately prepared and that’s really concerning. Construction costs on…