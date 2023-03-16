Make This Spring Even Sweeter with PEEPS® and Its PEEPStastic Partnerships! – Press Release

The Iconic Easter Brand Celebrates Spring with New and Returning Partners

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — It’s the hoppiest time of the year! The PEEPS® Brand is once again partnering with an array of exciting new and returning partners to bring fans unique ways to enjoy its iconic Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies that they know and love! There’s truly something for everyone this season; from fun toys to delicious confection creations, the PEEPS® Brand is guaranteed to make this Spring the best time to express your PEEPSONALITY®!

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with so many well-known brands that bring the PEEPS® Brand to life like never before,” said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. “Each year our fans look forward to the tradition of receiving our tasty marshmallow candies in their Easter baskets, and we continue to provide new and innovative ways to celebrate the season with PEEPS®.”

In 2021, PEPSI® x PEEPS® made its unforgettable debut, becoming one of the most talked about collaborations and pop-culture moments of the year. Back by popular demand, PEPSI® x PEEPS® combines the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the classic sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor. It is now available at retail for the first time ever for a limited time, so hop on it while it lasts!

Perfect for those seeking the iconic colors of PEEPS® Marshmallow in fashionable forms, Katy Perry Collections (KPC) has launched a new footwear collection available in two styles: the signature KPC Geli® in bright yellow, bright blue and bright pink, and a multicolored pool slide. The collaboration combines dazzling bright colors with fun, playful designs, making them a great addition to any Easter celebration!

For beauty lovers looking for a way to express their PEEPSONALITY® this Spring, Sally Hansen® has unveiled an all-new Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection, which features seven new shades, with textures and colors that will leave your nails looking like…