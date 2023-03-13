Malawi: 11 useless and 16 lacking as Cyclone Freddy takes maintain





CNN

—



At least 11 people were confirmed dead on Monday after a deadly tropical storm slammed into southern Malawi, leaving many injured and unaccounted for, local authorities told CNN.

“The whole of southern Malawi is under the influence of Cyclone Freddy,” Malawi police spokesman Peter Kalaya said.

“We started feeling the impact of the cyclone on Friday. It has caused a lot of havoc. In Blantyre alone, which is the commercial capital of Malawi in the southern region, this morning as of 7:00 a.m. (1:00 a.m. ET), we got reports of 11 confirmed deaths with 16 people missing, most of whom have been carried away by running waters, and several others have been injured,” he added.

Kalaya warned the numbers of dead and missing could rise due to the heavy rains and strong winds.

Schools will remain shut in 10 of the worst affected districts until…