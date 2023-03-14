Malawi: Cyclone Freddy demise toll rises to 190





At least 190 people have died after Tropical Cyclone Freddy ripped through southern Malawi, the country’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs said Tuesday.

At least 584 have been injured and 37 people have been reported missing in the country.

The Malawi Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change said Tuesday the cyclone is “weakening but will continue to cause torrential rains associated with windy conditions in most parts of Southern Malawi districts.”

“The threat of heavy flooding and damaging winds remains very high,” the report added.

Charles Kalemba, a commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs agency, told CNN Tuesday that the situation had worsened in southern Malawi.

“It’s worse today. A number of places are flooding and a number of…