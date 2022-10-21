Malawi police discover extra our bodies close to mass grave that contained 25 Ethiopians





CNN

—



Four more bodies of suspected illegal migrants from Ethiopia have been found near the site of a mass grave in northern Malawi that contained the remains of 25 Ethiopian nationals, according to police in the southern African country.

Malawi police spokesman Peter Kalaya said the Ethiopians were suspected victims of human trafficking. The four bodies were discovered a day after the corpses of 25 Ethiopian migrants were exhumed from a mass grave in northern Malawi’s Mzimba district. The 25 victims were males aged between 25 and 40 years, police found.

In a Thursday update, Kalaya said: “The (newly-discovered) bodies were found … in a decomposed state on the ground about a kilometer from a mass grave where 25 other bodies were exhumed on Wednesday within Mtangatanga Forest Reserve.”

He added that an autopsy was being performed on the victims to determine the…