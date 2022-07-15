Malaysian Genomics Appoints New Chairman – Benzinga – Press Release

Former MOH Secretary General Dato’ Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min takes over effective 15 July 2022

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad MGRC 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, announced today that the Company has appointed Dato’ Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dato’ Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Malaysian Genomics

Dato’ Alvin Joseph, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics

The appointment is effective 15 July 2022, following the resignation of Tan Sri Ahmad bin Mohd Don on 12 July 2022.

Dato’ Seri Dr Chen, who was appointed to the Board on 3 August 2021, was with the Malaysian civil service from 1988 until his retirement in February 2021. He was the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health (MOH) from July 2015 until his retirement and has also served in various capacities in the Ministry of Finance (MOF) from 1990 until 2014.

Dato’ Seri Dr. Chen said, “I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for Malaysian Genomics. The Group is currently expanding downstream to healthcare services and pioneering holistic care which will benefit many for the years to come, I hope that my experience in both MOH and MOF will be able to add knowledge and insights to support the Company’s growth.”

Dato’ Alvin Joseph, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics said, “We welcome Dato’ Seri Chen to the Board of Malaysian Genomics as Chairman of the Board and look forward to working with him in ensuring proper governance in our business operations. His extensive experience in the civil service and in particular in MOH will be invaluable to us.”

“We would like to extend our thanks to Tan Sri Ahmad bin Mohd Don for his invaluable contributions and guidance to the Board in executing their duties. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Dato’ Seri Dr Chen obtained a doctorate in finance from…