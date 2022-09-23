Malaysian Genomics Grows Presence in Thailand – Press Release

Group is collaborating with Thai partners to supply its products and services

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Sept 23, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad MGRC 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, is pleased to announce today a series of collaborations to grow its customer base in Thailand as well as exploring opportunities for research and development (R&D) of new products and services.

Ms. Songsuda Panich, Founder of Marine Group; Encik Sasha Nordin, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Genomics; Mr. Choy Hong Yang, Director of Salus Holdings [L-R]

Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Genomics, Encik Sasha Nordin

The Group signed a supply and collaboration agreement with Acquest Healthcare Stem Cell Research and Development Co. Ltd. to produce CAR T-cells for supply to Acquest’s customers. Acquest is a well-established provider of various cell therapies to hospitals, specialist doctors, and patients in Thailand. It operates a state-of-the-art clinical laboratory and also the largest privately-owned specialty human cell culturing facility in the country.

The Group also signed a supply and collaboration agreement with Salus Holdings Co. Ltd. (“Salus”) to supply biopharmaceutical and genomics products and services to Salus’ customers. Salus is a specialist in wellness and health screening using science and technology for early disease detection and managing programmes for lifestyle intervention based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Finally, the Group signed a Letter of Intent with Marine Group Co. Ltd. and Salus on collaborative research in the use of genetic screening tests and formulated cosmetic products containing certain cell therapy ingredients on the regeneration of skin and hair of patients. Marine Group is an aesthetic and wellness specialist with a network of over 42 centres under the brands Slim Up(TM), Skin Doctors(TM), and Biocell(TM).

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dato’ Jojie Samuel, Ambassador of…