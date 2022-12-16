Malaysian landslide: Two useless and greater than 50 lacking close to Genting Highlands





CNN

Two people are dead and more than 50 are missing after a landslide struck a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, officials said, as search and rescue personnel scoured the site for survivors.

The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital, Kuala Lumpur, occurred about 3 a.m. local time on the side of a road near a farmhouse that provides camping facilities, the state fire and rescue department said in a statement.

A total of 79 people were caught in the landslide and 23 had been found safe, the department said. In addition to the two dead, three were injured and 51 were still missing.

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 meters (100 feet) above the campsite, and covered an area of about one acre (0.4 hectares), said the department’s director, Norazam Khamis.

The disaster struck just outside the Genting Highlands, a scenic hill…