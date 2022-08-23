Malaysia’s premier Datacentre & Cloud event is making headlines every week – Press Release

Datacentre and Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) 2022 – Malaysia, a 2-day mega scale event organized by Tradepass, is getting bigger every week with the increasing support from Malaysian public & private sector organizations who aim to network, collaborate and share the latest intel from the DC & Cloud industry.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – With Malaysia now emerging as the next biggest datacentre hotbed in Southeast Asia, the country’s datacentre market size is set to witness $1.4 billion investment by 2026 and its public cloud market alone has reached $643.4 million.

In the wake of the situation, APAC & Africa’s most sought-after DC & Cloud event, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is now live at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The event that’s on every DC & Cloud professional’s must-attend list is being firmly supported by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, MyDIGITAL and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

It’s no wonder that DCCI 2022 – Malaysia has confirmed the top 500+ DC & Cloud professionals including the C-suite executives from 200+ leading public and private enterprises across the country to attend the event.

The event’s exhibition hall is going to be a crowded place as organizations like TM One, Veeam, Crayon, Veritas Technologies, Corning, Masstron, Cloudian, Equinix and Panduit are showcasing their technology solutions to the industry.

Mohamad Rejab Sulaiman (Vice President | Products & Innovation, TM One) expressed, “TM One is committed to providing data centre facilities that meet and exceed the Uptime Institute Tier III/ TIA-942 Rated 3, BNM’s RMIT and other Global Certifications. Our datacentres support data residency and sovereignty whether it is DC co-location, full cloud or hybrid cloud, protected by our cybersecurity services. Remaining true to our ESG goals for the environment, our data centres are designed to be sustainable data centres.”

The CEO of Crayon Malaysia and Indonesia, Harith Ramotheram shared his excitement…