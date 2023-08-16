Males concern false sexual harassment accusations : Cayman Information Service

(L-R) Senior Policy Analyst Karlene Bramwell, Deputy CO Lauren Knight and and psychologist Alexandra Bodden at the Sexual Harassment Bill town hall meeting, 15 August

(CNS): Two in five women in the Cayman Islands have been subjected to unwanted sexual harassment, which is higher than the global statistic of around 25%, according to local officials. And while around 10% of men report being sexually harassed, one in four fear being falsely accused more than becoming victims.

During a town hall meeting in George Town on Tuesday evening, officials from the Cayman Islands Government’s Gender Affairs Unit (GAU) presented the latest draft of the Sexual Harassment Bill 2023 and outlined what is in the legislation and what it is designed to achieve.

GAU Senior Policy Analyst Karlene Bramwell, who led the discussion, noted that sexual harassment is pervasive worldwide, including here in Cayman. The bill aims to create safe work and other institutional places, free of…