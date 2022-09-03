Males’s Hundred ultimate: Trent Rockets beat Manchester Originals in low-scoring thriller

Men’s Hundred final, Lord’s Manchester Originals 120-9 (100 balls): Turner 26 (13); Cook 4-18, Patel 3-23 Trent Rockets 121-8 (98 balls): Malan 19, Kohler-Cadmore 18; Little 2-18 Trent Rockets won by 8 wickets Scorecard ; Match centre

Trent Rockets were crowned men’s Hundred champions after beating Manchester Originals by two wickets in a thrilling, nailbiting final at Lord’s.

Chasing just 121 to win, the Rockets struggled and needed 11 from the final five balls.

But, in a rip-roaring finale, captain Lewis Gregory fired his side over the line by whipping Richard Gleeson for a stunning six and following with two fours to seal a win with two balls to spare.

As the ball reached the boundary, the Rockets players stormed on to the field and mobbed Gregory as a capacity Lord’s crowd roared.

The momentum swung from one side to the other in the closing stages with the Originals on course for an unlikely victory before the final five balls.

They had struggled to 120-9 from their 100 balls.

The win means…