Males’s Style Week in Milan: Simplicity, naked torsos and high-quality tailoring

Written by Angelo FlaccaventoMilan, Italy

This article was originally published by The Business of Fashion, an editorial partner of CNN Style.

Difficult times can lead to outbursts of folie or a definitive affirmation of reason. It was the latter that ruled over the Milan Men’s Fashion Week that closed on Monday: a very rational, very efficient, very product-centered Fall-Winter 2023 season full of perfectly fine if largely flavorless clothes. It was less a celebration of normality than an exaltation of rigor, simplicity and purity.

To put it in Miuccia Prada’s words: “In serious moments, one has to work seriously and responsibly. There can be no room for useless creativity. Creativity makes sense and is only useful when it discovers new things.”

Alas, there were no new discoveries this season, but a new formality took hold: a symbolic rappel à l’ordre after years of dismantling staid notions of masculinity, dress codes and wardrobes. And yet what emerged was not a hardening of the…