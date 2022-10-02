Males’s T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler & Alex Hales amongst England’s conundrums

England claimed a 4-3 series win over Pakistan in their seven-match T20 international series after an emphatic victory in the decider.

So all is rosy in the garden ahead of the T20 World Cup… well, not quite.

There are a still a handful of issues that need to be resolved before England’s first game against Afghanistan in Perth on 22 October.

Former England and Essex wicketkeeper James Foster, part of the BBC Test Match Special team which covered the series, has answered some of the conundrums.

Who opens the batting?

Jason Roy was jettisoned from England’s T20 squad after a miserable run and Alex Hales, persona non grata under Eoin Morgan, was given an olive branch by skipper Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott before the World Cup.

His fellow opener Phil Salt slightly edged the numbers (167 runs at 27.83 in seven innings, with a strike rate of 157.54) over Hales (130 at 21.66 in six with a strike rate of 141.30) in this series. Salt played England’s most eye-catching knock with an