Males’s T20 World Cup: Malan ‘a breath of recent air’ for Eire – Tucker

Heinrich Malan (right) previously worked as New Zealand’s assistant coach and fielding lead

Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker has praised the impact of new coach Heinrich Malan ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Malan, who replaced Graham Ford in the post in January, is preparing the team for their group stage opener against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday.

“Heinrich has been a breath of fresh air,” said Tucker.

“It’s no coincidence that the team is in such a strong mental state going into this tournament.”

He added: “He’s challenged us to think differently and to apply different methods to achieve the desired results.

“On a personal level, he’s always trying to get the best out of every individual and I’ve felt a renewed sense of self-confidence in the last few months.”

Lorcan Tucker made his T20 debut for Ireland in 2016 against Hong Kong

Ireland are determined to progress to the Super 12 stage after failing to advance from the first round of last year’s tournament.

The Irish…