Males’s T20 World Cup: Reece Topley uncertain for England opener with ankle harm

Topley has taken 22 wickets in 22 T20s for England

Bowler Reece Topley is a doubt for England’s opening match of the Men’s T20 World Cup against Afghanistan on Saturday after injuring his left ankle.

The 28-year-old rolled his ankle when he stepped on the boundary sponge during a fielding drill on Monday.

He travelled from Brisbane to Perth – where Saturday’s match will be played – in a protective boot, but England are hopeful the injury is not serious.

Topley, who has been in fine form, will be assessed throughout the week.

The left-armer took his best figures for England in both T20 and one-day international cricket – 3-22, and an England record 6-24 – against India in the summer.

Topley, who played all three of England’s recent warm-ups against Australia, is in contention…