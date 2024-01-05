Males’s T20 World Cup: Scotland excited to fulfill England & Australia in Group B

Scotland famously beat England by six wickets in an Edinburgh one-day international in 2018

Scotland captain Richie Berrington is looking forward to a “great occasion” against defending champions England at the Men’s T20 World Cup on 4 June.

Australia, Namibia and Oman are the other opponents in Group B, with all of Scotland’s matches in the Caribbean as West Indies and United States co-host.

The top two from four groups progress to the Super Eight phase.

Scotland have never played England in a T20 but did win the last one-day international meeting back in 2018.

“It’s a great draw for us to play, in England and Australia, two of the best teams in the world, so as a squad we are really excited about that,” said Berrington.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, especially at a World Cup. Namibia and Oman are two excellent sides as well, which we’ve had great battles with over the years.

“As we know with these tournaments, a lot of the time on your day, if you have a good day anything is…