Mali: Navy says 15 troopers, three civilians killed in assaults

Scores of attackers were killed in Mali on Wednesday, after the country’s military pushed back on three separate “terrorist attacks” on towns and military outposts that left at least a dozen Malian soldiers and three civilians dead, Mali’s armed forces said Wednesday.

“Combining terrestrial maneuvers, airstrikes, and airborne operations, the prompt, courageous, and dynamic reaction of FAMa [Malian armed forces] highlighted the vanity of the desperate actions of the terrorists which are obviously aimed at pulling media stunts to hide the considerable losses they have been suffering for several months,” Mali’s armed forces said in a Facebook post.

Six soldiers were killed and another 25 were injured after armed assailants attacked an army position in Sokolo, a town in southern-central Mali, the army said.

Malian soldiers killed 48 attackers and…