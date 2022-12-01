Man jailed for seven years after hatchet assault

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Gioser Acosta Gonzalez (42), originally from Cuba, has been jailed for seven years following his conviction more than 18 months ago for a violent attack in October 2020 in West Bay. Gonzalez was found guilty of wounding with intent after he hit a man in the head twice with a hatchet during an argument over a $20 loan. Despite the injuries, the victim was able to drive himself to the hospital while clutching a shirt to his bleeding head and called 911 from the car. Gonzalez was arrested and charged shortly afterwards but claimed self-defence and stood trial in March 2021.

But Gonzalez suffers from serious mental health issues, and following the judge’s guilty verdict in April last year, it took well over a year for the convicted man to get the assessments he needed due to the pressures on the local psychiatric services.

The delays and his significant mental health problems that have deteriorated since he was jailed helped to mitigate…