Man jailed for sexual assault on spouse’s grownup daughter

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A local man was jailed for five years on Wednesday for one count of indecent assault on his wife’s adult daughter, who was around 32 years old at the time, after he broke into her locked bedroom in the early hours of the morning just days before Christmas 2021. Willard Guidelitti Hurlston denied the allegations but was convicted following a judge-alone trial in February. In text messages between Hurlston and his victim the day after the assault he had asked for forgiveness and for the woman not to tell her mother, the court found.

Justice Phillip St John-Stevens sentenced him to five years in jail and also issued a sexual harm prevention order that prevents him from having any contact with the victim for twelve years after he is released.

Hurlston and his wife both had keys to the woman’s Bodden Town apartment where she lived with her own son and a puppy, as the victim’s mother cleaned the home and sometimes looked after…