Man Metropolis 1-0 Newcastle: Julian Alvarez aim offers defending champions victory

Defending champions Manchester City reminded their title rivals they remain the team to beat by seeing off a determined Newcastle United side that have been touted as possible pretenders to their crown.

Julian Alvarez’s brilliant first-half strike proved enough to maintain City’s winning start to the Premier League season against a Magpies team who battled hard but possessed modest attacking threat for much of the match.

Phil Foden provided the creative sparkle for City in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne, who faces up to six months out after hamstring surgery this week.

The England playmaker set up Alvarez’s goal and created more chances after the break, with Erling Haaland wasting the best of them when he fired wide.

Newcastle matched City in midfield and upset the home crowd with their physical approach, with Foden on the receiving end of a couple of heavy challenges.

But it was in the final third where Eddie Howe’s side were lacking – something of a surprise after they scored five…