Man Metropolis 6-3 Man Utd: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden rating hat-tricks

Erling Haaland’s third home hat-trick in a row further underlined his clinical finishing

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks as Manchester United were humiliated in the derby at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland’s rampant start to the season continued as he made it 17 goals in 10 games since his move from Borussia Dortmund while Phil Foden scored his first treble for City as they closed the gap on pace-setters Arsenal to one point.

This was a brutal reality check for United after their recent improvement, as the reigning Premier League champions ran riot to illustrate the gulf in class between the teams.

City’s lightning start was rewarded when Foden swept home Bernardo Silva’s cross after eight minutes before Haaland inevitably joined the action with a header from a corner 11 minutes before half-time.

As United subsided, Haaland slid in a third from Kevin de Bruyne’s perfect pass then turned provider to set up a simple…